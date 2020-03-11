Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

