Arionum Price Hits $0.0005 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $75,135.13 and approximately $65,719.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,860.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.63 or 0.02437918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.83 or 0.03343747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00605241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00676193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00082446 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00504254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

