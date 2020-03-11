Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,829,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 231,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,023,000 after buying an additional 114,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 148,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $199.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.01. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,552 shares of company stock worth $12,450,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

