Aryacoin Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $403,580.13 and $17,502.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009316 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000754 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,382,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,782,070 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

