Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.54% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 348,904 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NYSE:ABG opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

