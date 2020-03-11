Auctus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $437.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $303,875.63 and $437.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.02401831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00117437 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.