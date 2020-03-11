AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report sales of $5.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $4.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $21.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,663,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,763,000 after buying an additional 45,051 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,009,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after buying an additional 666,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,870,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

