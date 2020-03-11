AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $40.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. Cfra decreased their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $32,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.