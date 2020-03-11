Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 381,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

