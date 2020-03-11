Axe Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $3.22 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005289 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001168 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

