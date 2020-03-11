Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,708 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

