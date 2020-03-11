Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average of $124.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

