Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 275,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

