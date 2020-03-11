Band Protocol Price Up 27.2% This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $10.86 million and $13.55 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00007625 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02411318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,990,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.