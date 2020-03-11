Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 14,398 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.