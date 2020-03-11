Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 35,995 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPX. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,012 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 151,342 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,736,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,336,000 after buying an additional 41,367 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

