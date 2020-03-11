Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 46,701 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 333.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,706 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Zumiez worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zumiez by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,722 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Zumiez by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,520 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,831 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,050 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,853 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,958 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $635.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.