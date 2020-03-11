Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 7,473 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,198,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.86. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

