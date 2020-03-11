Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 254.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

