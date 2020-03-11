Bank of Montreal Can Buys 19,813 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

