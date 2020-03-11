Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,630 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 315.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

TDY opened at $315.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $224.84 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

