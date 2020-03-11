Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,296 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,770 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Yandex by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,365 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after purchasing an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 782,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 271.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 425,638 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.88. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

