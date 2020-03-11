Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Avaya worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avaya by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avaya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of AVYA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.