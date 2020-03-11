Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 218.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Ingevity worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ingevity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at $923,889.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane H. Gulyas purchased 1,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

