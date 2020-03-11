Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.89 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,716,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Chemed by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Chemed by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,008,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemed by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of CHE opened at $413.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.39. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $313.49 and a 52-week high of $513.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

