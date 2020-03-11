Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Shinhan Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

