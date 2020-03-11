Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.77.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

