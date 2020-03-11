Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.04 Million Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 77.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 139,009 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

