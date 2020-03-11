Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

