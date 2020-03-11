Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2,052.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSII. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.