Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Kforce worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kforce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Kforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Kforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $208,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $42.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

