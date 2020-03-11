Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 4,989 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 63.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 143.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 44,988 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley cut AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

