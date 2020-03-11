Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 83,180 Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 411.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 83,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $854.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

