Bank of Montreal Can Sells 130,107 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Momo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,620,000 after buying an additional 608,346 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,585,000 after buying an additional 297,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 87,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 919,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after buying an additional 146,442 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 583,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,541,000 after buying an additional 118,717 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. Momo Inc has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.01.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

