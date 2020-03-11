Bank of Montreal Can Sells 289,965 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 289,965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.15% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 2,178,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

