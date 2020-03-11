Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,198.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,194 shares of company stock worth $1,601,290 over the last three months.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

