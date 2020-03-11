Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

