Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.67. Baozun has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Baozun to $40.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

