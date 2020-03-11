Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barclays earned a media sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Barclays' analysis:

Barclays stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. 14,685,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

