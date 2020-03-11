Barclays PLC Acquires 7,578 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of US Concrete worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in US Concrete by 1,143.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in US Concrete by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $96,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $778,789 and have sold 750 shares valued at $29,860. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

USCR opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. US Concrete Inc has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

