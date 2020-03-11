Barclays PLC Buys 8,145 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Bandwidth worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 247.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 14.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 387.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 571.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

