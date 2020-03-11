Barclays PLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Aegion worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEGN. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

AEGN stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. Aegion Corp has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.00 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

