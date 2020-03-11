Barclays PLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Atrion worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $699.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $687.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.85. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $603.00 and a 1-year high of $948.03. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

