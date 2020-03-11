Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of PJT Partners worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PJT Partners by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.12. PJT Partners Inc has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $248.65 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

