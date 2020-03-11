Barclays PLC Purchases 26,451 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 215.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMO opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

