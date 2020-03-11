Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,563 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,621,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,219,000 after buying an additional 225,754 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,237,000 after buying an additional 345,036 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,180,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,108,000 after buying an additional 362,970 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 189,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

SJR stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

