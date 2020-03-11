Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) Insider Vivien Gould Purchases 750 Shares

Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) insider Vivien Gould acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 622 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £4,665 ($6,136.54).

Shares of Baring Emerging Europe stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.37) on Wednesday. Baring Emerging Europe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 940.98 ($12.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 852.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 844.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.91.

Baring Emerging Europe Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

