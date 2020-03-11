Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,037.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,038 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 80,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.