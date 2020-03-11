Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 28,947 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 138.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 244,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

NYSE:AEL opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.84.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J Strickland sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

