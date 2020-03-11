Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires Shares of 207,886 Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 207,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.24% of Falcon Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.00%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

